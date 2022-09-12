Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ SWVL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Swvl has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39.

Get Swvl alerts:

About Swvl

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.