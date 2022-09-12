Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Swvl Price Performance
NASDAQ SWVL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Swvl has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39.
About Swvl
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.