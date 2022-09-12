Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.7 %

TPR opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tapestry by 44.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

