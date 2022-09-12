TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.04.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,156,000 after buying an additional 356,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.