Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.09

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

