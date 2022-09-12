Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

NYSE CURV opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

