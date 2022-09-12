Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.