Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
