The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.2 %

ETR:MTX opened at €170.65 ($174.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €188.37.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.