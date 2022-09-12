The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/5/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/26/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $30.00.

8/15/2022 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $27.00.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.33. 74,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,713. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

