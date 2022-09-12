The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.41. 127,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

