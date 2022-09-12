Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Buys $15,847.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,300 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $15,847.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Michael Henry purchased 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry bought 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $7,150.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

