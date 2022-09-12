Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Buys A$30,968.00 in Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,968.00 ($21,655.94).
Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 1st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 10,441 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,479.47 ($15,719.91).
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Price Performance
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile
