TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) CFO Buys $133,400.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 100.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

