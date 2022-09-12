UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.