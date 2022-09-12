UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UDR Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

