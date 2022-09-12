UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 10,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00.

UiPath Trading Up 5.9 %

UiPath stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 8,407,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

