Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

