Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Uni-President China Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95.
Uni-President China Company Profile
