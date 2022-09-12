Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,042,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $94.70 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

