Vega Protocol Market Cap Reaches $32.96 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $32.96 million and $683,404.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00005505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.