Viacoin Market Cap Hits $4.30 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $965.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

