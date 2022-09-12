Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

