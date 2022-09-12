Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NFJ traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.45. 23,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.19.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
