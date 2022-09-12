Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NFJ traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.45. 23,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

