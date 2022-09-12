Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $205.68. 103,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.79. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

