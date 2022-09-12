Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $132.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $127.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $140.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

