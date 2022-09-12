Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Up 7%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 26,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,160,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.46.

Weber Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weber by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

