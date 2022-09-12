Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) COO Sells $947,000.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luis Massiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

