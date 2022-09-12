Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

