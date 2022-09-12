Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.10.
NYSE TOST opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
