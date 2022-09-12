Wells Fargo & Company Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

