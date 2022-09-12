WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

