William Blair Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

