Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

