Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

