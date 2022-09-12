Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

