103,563 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Black Knight comprises about 3.9% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $99,707,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,631,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.4 %

Black Knight Profile

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 13,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,303. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.