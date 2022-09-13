1,065,528 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,000. Bumble accounts for 1.0% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.82% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bumble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bumble by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -649.34 and a beta of 1.94. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

