2x Long VIX Futures ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVIX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 4,435 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

UVIX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36. 2x Long VIX Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $27.21.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.