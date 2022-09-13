3,713 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. 239,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,545. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.