457 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

