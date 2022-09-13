78,100 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.5 %

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.65. 6,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

