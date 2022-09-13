AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,141,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,438,000 after purchasing an additional 332,550 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,350,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,105,000 after acquiring an additional 623,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.66. 44,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,544. The company has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

