abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. abrdn has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.