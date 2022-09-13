Acumen Capital Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Acumen Capital from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.73.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

