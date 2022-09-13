Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.8 %

AAP stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.