AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Brian Charles Shackley Sells 500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AeroVironment Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ AVAV traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.29. 294,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.