AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Brian Charles Shackley Sells 500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.29. 294,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

