Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $39.78 Average PT from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

