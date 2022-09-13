Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $177.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

