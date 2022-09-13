Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $179,055.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.49 or 0.07928154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00177526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00293854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00738289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00584530 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is www.aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol's rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees."

