Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.68. 13,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,300. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

