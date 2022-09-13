Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Acquires 5,000 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 15,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,954. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

