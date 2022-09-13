Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 3,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.6 %

Airbnb stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,925,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,777. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

