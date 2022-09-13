Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

