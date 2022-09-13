Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

